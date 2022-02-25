BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 208,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.58 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

