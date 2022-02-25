BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of BB stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 1,758,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 182.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

