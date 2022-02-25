Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report sales of $113.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $467.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $508.50 million, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $543.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 910,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

