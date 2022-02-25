Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.00

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 1728783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $219,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $99,707,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $59,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

