Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $29,016.01 and $108.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars.

