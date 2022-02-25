Bitcoin Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $30,688.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

