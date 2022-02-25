BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 4,326,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,061. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.