BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 4,326,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,061. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.