BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 52.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $961.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,017 shares of company stock worth $5,763,872. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

