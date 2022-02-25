Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.32 and last traded at $123.28. Approximately 2,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 646,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

Several research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

