Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €34.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.64) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of GBF opened at €32.32 ($36.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €22.92 ($26.05) and a fifty-two week high of €36.64 ($41.64).
About Bilfinger (Get Rating)
Read More
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.