Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €34.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.64) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GBF opened at €32.32 ($36.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €22.92 ($26.05) and a fifty-two week high of €36.64 ($41.64).

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

