Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYLOF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

BYLOF opened at $18.00 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

