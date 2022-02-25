Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,387 ($18.86). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,372 ($18.66), with a volume of 298,899 shares traded.

BYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.72) to GBX 1,750 ($23.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($21.08) to GBX 1,720 ($23.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,541.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,524.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.71), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,974,568.20).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

