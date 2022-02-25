BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 690,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 503,992 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.