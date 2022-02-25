Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Shares of BYND traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $44.45. 235,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,041. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

