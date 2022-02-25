Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,606,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,699,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 117,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,386.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

