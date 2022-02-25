Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $8.82

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.52. Berry shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,520 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $763.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry by 46.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,183 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 252.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 2.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

