Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $8.82

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.52. Berry shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,520 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $763.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.
About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry (BRY)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.