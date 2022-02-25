Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.65 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

