Berenberg Bank Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 685

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.32) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.86) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 635 ($8.64) to GBX 665 ($9.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.80).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 575.80 ($7.83) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 536.93. The firm has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.22. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($66,503.47).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

