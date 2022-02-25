Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will post $260.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.50 million and the highest is $263.10 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

