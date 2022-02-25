Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives $3,351.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,618.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($54.54) to GBX 3,885 ($52.84) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Bellway alerts:

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. Bellway has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.