BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%.
Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 2,117,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,647. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
