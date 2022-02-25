Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells $219,080.00 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $55.64 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.39.
Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on BDC. raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
About Belden (Get Rating)
Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belden (BDC)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.