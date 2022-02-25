Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells $219,080.00 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $55.64 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Belden by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Belden by 991.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

