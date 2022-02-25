Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.27. Beauty Health shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 10,331 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 555,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Beauty Health by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $5,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

