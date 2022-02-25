Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 39,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

