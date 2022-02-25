BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

BCE opened at C$66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.06. The company has a market cap of C$60.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. BCE has a 12 month low of C$54.42 and a 12 month high of C$68.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

