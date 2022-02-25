Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $32.55 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

