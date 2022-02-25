Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.86. 75,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,844. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 14.11%.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

