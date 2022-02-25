Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $95.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

