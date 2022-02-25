Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €110.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.15% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

ETR:BAS opened at €61.06 ($69.39) on Friday. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a one year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

