Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 274.33 ($3.73).

TCAP stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.60) on Monday. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of £930.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

