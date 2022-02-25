Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.42) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.19) to GBX 327 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.36).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 284.65 ($3.87) on Thursday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($4.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

