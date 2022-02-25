Barclays Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $15.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

HEP stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 202,307 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 504,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

