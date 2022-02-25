Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 321 by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 321 ($4.37) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.44) on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.69. The company has a market capitalization of £30.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

