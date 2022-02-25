Barclays Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $29.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

BLMN stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

