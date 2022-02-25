Barclays Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $29.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

BLMN stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.