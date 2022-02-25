Barclays Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $625.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $715.00 to $625.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $672.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $497.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

