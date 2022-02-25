Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,888 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 107,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of American Express worth $928,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE:AXP opened at $188.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1-year low of $133.79 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

