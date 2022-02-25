Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $980.60 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $980,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

