Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $706,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 61.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $289.36 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

