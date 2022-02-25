Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,102,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

