Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,774,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $641,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

