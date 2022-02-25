Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.46.

TSE BMO opened at C$142.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.90. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$103.76 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$92.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

