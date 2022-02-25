Bank of America Trims Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Target Price to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $179.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of A stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,510,000 after acquiring an additional 323,672 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

