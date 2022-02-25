Bank of America Downgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RKT. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.35.
NYSE RKT opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $43.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
