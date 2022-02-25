Bank of America Downgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RKT. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.35.

NYSE RKT opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

