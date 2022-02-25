Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $206.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.27.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $793.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.