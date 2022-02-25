Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Increases Dividend to €0.05 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BNC opened at GBX 257.95 ($3.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of GBX 223.35 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 302.14 ($4.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.59.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

