Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

