Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.73. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 633,359 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $706.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $308.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

