Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $65.98 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1,647.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416,592 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $65,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

