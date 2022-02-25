Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,411 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $51,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

