Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $992.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

